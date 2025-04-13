Reddit post claims Bengaluru is most expensive city, sparks debate
What's the story
A recent Reddit thread has sparked a debate on the cost of living in Bengaluru. The discussion was started by a user who argued that the city is India's most expensive city to live in.
The person compared their experiences in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, and quoted inputs from residents of Kolkata and Hyderabad.
They drew attention to the city's high rent, food costs, and overall costly lifestyle.
Cost comparison
Comparative analysis of living costs in Indian cities
The Reddit user compared the cost of living in different Indian metropolitan cities.
They observed that all cities were cheaper than Bengaluru in at least one respect—housing, food, or transport. However, nothing was cheap in the city, they claimed.
The person contended that even a "monthly salary of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000" was not enough to support a nuclear family in Bengaluru.
Divergent views
Reddit post receives mixed reactions
The Reddit post titled "Bengaluru is the most expensive city to live in India" went viral in no time, eliciting mixed responses from netizens.
While some users seconded the original poster's argument, others posted their own cost comparisons, saying Bengaluru was relatively cheaper in some factors.
One user compared the prices of street food in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Cost of living
Users share personal experiences to support their arguments
Many users quoted personal experiences to back up their claims.
"Bangalore is nowhere, I repeat nowhere close as expensive as Mumbai is. I have lived in both the cities for years."
However, another user challenged the claim: "Hyd is as costly as Bangalore too, I have seen recently from the past 1 year."
A fourth compared hotel prices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.