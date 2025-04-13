What's the story

Four unidentified men have been booked after a video emerged of them fooling a New Zealand national into using Marathi swear words.

The incident happened at the Sinhagad Fort near Pune; the accused are believed to be from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

An official of the Haveli police station noted that the youths had spoken to the foreign visitor and convinced him to repeat some vulgar terms in Marathi.