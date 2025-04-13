New Zealander tricked by 4 into speaking Marathi slurs
What's the story
Four unidentified men have been booked after a video emerged of them fooling a New Zealand national into using Marathi swear words.
The incident happened at the Sinhagad Fort near Pune; the accused are believed to be from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.
An official of the Haveli police station noted that the youths had spoken to the foreign visitor and convinced him to repeat some vulgar terms in Marathi.
Language barrier
Foreign national unaware of Marathi language
The New Zealand tourist, not understanding Marathi, agreed to repeat some swear words.
The video of the incident went viral and created outrage on social media.
After the public outcry, the Haveli police took suo motu cognizance and registered an FIR against the unidentified youths under the appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the offenses described.
Legal action
FIR lodged for intentionally insulting and wounding feelings
Section 295A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relates to intentionally wounding another person's religious feelings; section 504 refers to intentionally insulting someone to provoke breach of peace.
Police acted after widespread anger on social media platforms over the incident.
Authorities are now trying to identify and locate the four individuals involved in this case.