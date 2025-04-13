Thunderstorms, lightning for Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi cools down
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
This latest update comes after Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm on Friday.
The storm claimed the lives of two: a 10-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man. The former was killed by the parapet of a building collapsing, while the latter was hit by debris falling from a roof.
Weather update
Delhi's weather improves post-dust storm
After the dust storm, Delhi witnessed a sharp decline in temperature on Saturday, with maximum temperature at 35.2°C, slightly below the seasonal norm by 0.9 notches.
Minimum temperature also dropped to 19°C, two notches lower than normal.
Some IMD observatories in Delhi recorded even lower temperatures: 32.2 degrees Celsius at Rajghat and 33.5 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, while Ridge recorded the lowest minimum (17.6 degrees Celsius) on Saturday night.
Future predictions
IMD's forecast for Delhi on Sunday
The IMD has predicted maximum temperatures in Delhi between 36-38 degrees Celsius for Sunday, while minimums could be recorded at around 19-21 degrees.
The sky would remain partly cloudy in most parts of Delhi-NCR.
No heatwave conditions have been predicted in Delhi till Tuesday (April 15). However, there are chances of changes in this prediction from Wednesday onwards, says IMD.
National forecast
IMD's weather forecast for other parts of India
IMD has also issued a weather update for other parts of India.
Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50-60km/h are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, along with Jharkhand, Bihar, MP, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Lightning, along with gusty winds of 30-40km/hour, is likely to hit several states, including eastern UP, Chhattisgarh, as well as sub-Himalayan WB.