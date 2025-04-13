What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

This latest update comes after Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm on Friday.

The storm claimed the lives of two: a 10-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man. The former was killed by the parapet of a building collapsing, while the latter was hit by debris falling from a roof.