Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of an extensive probe into the 2008 coordinated strikes.

According to PTI news agency's report, Rana is being kept in a highly-secured cell at NIA's headquarters at CGO complex in New Delhi.

He is being constantly monitored by security personnel.