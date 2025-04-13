26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana seeks Quran, pen
What's the story
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of an extensive probe into the 2008 coordinated strikes.
According to PTI news agency's report, Rana is being kept in a highly-secured cell at NIA's headquarters at CGO complex in New Delhi.
He is being constantly monitored by security personnel.
Custodial conditions
Rana's treatment and requests during custody
An official source has confirmed to Hindustan Times that Rana is being treated like any other detained individual, without any special privileges.
He has been granted his request for a copy of the Quran and is reportedly seen offering Namaz five times daily in his cell.
Apart from the Quran, he also asked for a pen and paper, which have been provided under close observation to prevent self-harm.
Custodial rights
Legal rights and medical examinations
As per court orders, Rana is allowed to meet a lawyer appointed by the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) every alternate day.
He also undergoes medical check-ups once every 48 hours.
These procedures are being followed strictly, confirmed another officer who is part of his custody.
"All procedures are being followed, like for other arrested individuals," he said.
Interrogation details
Investigation into Rana's role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Rana was brought to NIA headquarters after being extradited from the United States of America, after a Delhi court granted them an 18-day custody.
He is being questioned by NIA officials over his exact role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Investigators are looking into several leads, including multiple telephonic conversations between him and David Coleman Headley, an American citizen imprisoned in a US jail for his role in this plot.
Pre-attack inquiries
Rana's connections and travel before the attacks
Rana is also being interrogated about people he met before the attacks, especially a major contact in Dubai who might have known about the plan to target Mumbai.
The 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin is being examined for his suspected links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
His travels across parts of north and south India days before the attack are also being examined for fresh insights into this conspiracy.