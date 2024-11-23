Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian national, linked to New Delhi's Arezo Aviation, has been arrested in the US for illegally supplying aviation goods to Russia.

Accused of falsifying documents and illicit financial transactions, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine per count if convicted.

This case is seen as a significant breach of US export laws involving crucial aerospace components with both civilian and military uses.

Kaushik was detained in Miami on October 17

US: Indian national arrested for illegal aviation supplies to Russia

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am Nov 23, 202411:00 am

What's the story Sanjay Kaushik, a 57-year-old Indian national and managing partner of Arezo Aviation, has been arrested in the United States. The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced his indictment on charges of violating export control laws by supplying aviation components to Russian entities without necessary licenses. Kaushik was detained in Miami on October 17 after arriving from India on official business.

Conspiracy details

Kaushik's alleged involvement in illicit aviation procurement

At the center of this controversy is New Delhi-based Arezo Aviation, which offers air charters and distributes aircraft spare parts. Kaushik is accused of working with Markus Kaltenegger, an Austria-based associate, to acquire US-origin aviation goods for Russian end-users. Federal prosecutors claim that since March 2023, after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kaushik conspired to acquire aerospace goods from the US under false pretenses.

Deception uncovered

Falsified documents and illicit financial transactions

The prosecutors allege that Kaushik and Kaltenegger submitted fake end-user documentation to US suppliers, stating that components would be used in India, when they were meant for Russian clients. In one case, an export-controlled Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) from a US supplier in Oregon was purchased under false pretenses. Financial records show that Kaushik transferred over $126,185.32 to Kaltenegger after receiving payments from PDS AVIA LLC, a Russian entity.

Legal consequences

Kaushik faces severe penalties for export law violations

If convicted, Kaushik could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million per count under the indictment. He is currently being held in Oregon as a flight risk following an order by US Magistrate Judge Stacie F Beckerman. Federal prosecutors have called this scheme a major violation of US export laws involving critical aerospace components with dual civilian and military applications.