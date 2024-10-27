Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing public outrage and death threats over his father's controversial comments on the infamous Blackbuck case, Bollywood star Salman Khan remains undeterred, announcing his 'Da-Bangg' tour in Dubai on 7th December 2024.

'Da-Bangg' Dubai leg announced

Amid death threats, Salman announces 'Da-Bangg' tour in Dubai

By Isha Sharma 01:28 pm Oct 27, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Despite security threats from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, superstar Salman Khan has announced the date for the Dubai leg of his popular Da-Bangg tour. The decision comes after a series of unsettling events, including the murder of his close friend-politician Baba Siddique and an attack on his residence earlier this year. These incidents have led to heightened security measures for Khan, who has been absolutely unfazed despite these recent developments.

Tour announcement

Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, among others, will join him

Khan took to social media on Sunday to announce the date of the tour. He posted a poster of the event, writing, "DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024." The poster also features the stars who will perform alongside Khan, including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill.

Public protest

Khan family faced public outrage over Blackbuck case comments

In a recent incident, effigies of Khan and his father Salim Khan were burned in Rajasthan. The protest was reportedly staged by members of the Bishnoi community who assembled in Jaipur to show their anger toward the Bollywood star and his father. The community was upset over Salim's statement that Salman had no role to play in the infamous blackbuck killing case, a comment they found misleading.

Community response

Bishnoi community's reaction to Salim Khan's statement

In a statement, the Bishnoi community reacted to Salim's remarks, saying, "We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries were present." They added Salim can't mislead people with false statements and they will ensure justice in the Blackbuck case. The Bishnoi community wants Khan to apologize for the alleged killing of a Blackbuck in 1998.

Professional dedication

Khan's professional commitments continue despite threats

Despite the constant threats and personal tragedies, Khan has continued to fulfill his professional commitments. He has returned to shooting for Bigg Boss 18, shot for a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and has also been shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.