'Vanvaas' releases on December 20

'Vanvaas': Nana Patekar looks deeply melancholic in new poster

What's the story Gadar franchise director Anil Sharma's upcoming film Vanvaas is scheduled to release on December 20. The movie, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar and rising star Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, gives a modern twist to the Ramayana. The story explores exile in family, duty, honor, and complicated family relationships. On Sunday, the makers released a new poster and announced that the teaser will be released on October 29.

Plot details

'Vanvaas' to explore intricate family ties

The makers of Vanvaas have piqued audience interest with the poster that shows Patekar sitting at a ghaat, alone, dejected, and seemingly deeply upset, perhaps after a fight with his son/family. The poster hints at the themes of alienation and generation gap. The accompanying social media caption read, "Ek aisi kahaani jo banayegi apnepan ki ek nayi misaal."

Check out the poster here

Film's theme

'Vanvaas' offers a unique perspective on exile

Sharma has also written and produced Vanvaas. The film will be released globally by Zee Studios, in another collaboration between the director and the studio. The cast also features Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav. Speaking about the film, Sharma earlier said, "Jo Vanvaas hai woh emotions ka gadar hai. It is a blast of emotions. It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all."