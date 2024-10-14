Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Siddique, a prominent figure in both Bollywood and politics, began his career with the Indian National Congress and was mentored by the late Congress MP Sunil Dutt.

Siddique was not only known for his political influence but also for his peacemaking efforts, notably ending the infamous feud between Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at his 2013 Iftar party.

His grand Iftar parties were renowned for their star-studded guest lists, including top Bollywood celebrities.

Baba Siddique passed away at 66

Baba Siddique: The man who bridged Bollywood and politics

By Tanvi Gupta 02:19 pm Oct 14, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, tragically died on Saturday after armed assailants shot him multiple times near his son MLA Zeeshan's office in Bandra. Beyond his political career, he was also known for his significant Bollywood connections. In a significant chapter of Bollywood history, he played the role of peacemaker between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But did you know that it was Sunil Dutt who helped widen Siddique's Bollywood reach?

Political path

Siddique's political journey and mentorship under Sunil Dutt

Siddique started his political career as a teenager in 1977 when he joined the Indian National Congress (INC). His mentor was the late Congress MP Sunil Dutt, who represented Mumbai North West for five consecutive terms. Siddique's proximity to Dutt got him an MLA ticket in 1999 from Bandra West. Dutt also introduced Siddique to Bollywood, widening his reach. Even after joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in February, Siddique acknowledged Dutt's role in his political career.

Dual influence

'To my father, he was like a son...'

After the news of Siddique's demise broke, Dutt's son, actor Sanjay Dutt was one of the first celebrities to visit the late politician at Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Priya Dutt, Congress leader and daughter of Dutt, said she was heartbroken in a post on X/Twitter. "Baba was more than a political associate; he was family...To my father, he was like a son, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend."

Peacemaker

Siddique's role in ending Khan's infamous rivalry

Notably, Siddique played a crucial role in ending the infamous feud between Salman-SRK at his 2013 Iftar party. The rift started at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008 Siddique had smartly seated Khan next to Salman's father, writer-filmmaker Salim Khan, at his Iftar party. When Salman arrived, he greeted everyone before acknowledging SRK. This moment was captured in videos and photos. The two actors shared a hug and posed with Siddique—putting an end to their long-standing feud.

Starry gatherings

Siddique's grand Iftar parties were a star-studded affair

Meanwhile, Siddique was also famous for hosting grand and lavish Iftar parties which saw a bevy of Bollywood stars. The parties were attended by the likes of Salman, Shah Rukh, filmmaker Kabir Khan, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, and actors Urmila Matondkar, Kaif, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood, Sushant Singh Rajput (late), Ankita Lokhande, Kiara Advani, R Madhavan, and Aditi Rao Hydari.