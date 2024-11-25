Summarize Simplifying... In short IndiGo and Japan Airlines have struck a codeshare deal that will enhance travel between India and Japan, boosting business, trade, and tourism.

The partnership will allow Japan Airlines to establish a comprehensive network across India, connecting major cities via its flights.

This deal comes at a time of strategic collaboration between the two countries, promising to offer passengers better travel choices and easier booking on a single ticket.

The partnership starts on December 16

How IndiGo and Japan Airlines's codeshare deal will benefit travelers

By Mudit Dube 05:18 pm Nov 25, 202405:18 pm

What's the story IndiGo and Japan Airlines have announced a new codeshare agreement to boost connectivity between India and Japan. The partnership, which starts on December 16, will enable passengers to book tickets starting December 4. A codeshare agreement is a business arrangement between two or more airlines where they sell seats on each other's flights under their own flight codes. This allows airlines to offer more routes and destinations to their customers without actually operating the flights themselves.

Travel expansion

Enhanced travel options under new partnership

Under the new partnership, Japan Airlines will start codesharing on domestic routes in India connecting to its flights to and from Delhi and Bengaluru. The airline currently operates daily flights between Tokyo and New Delhi and five times weekly flights between Tokyo and Bengaluru. Ross Leggett, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice President Route Marketing at Japan Airlines, said this collaboration will provide customers better travel choices while promoting cultural and business exchanges between the two countries.

Strategic impact

Codeshare deal to boost business, trade, tourism

The codeshare agreement is likely to boost business, trade and tourism-related travel between India and Japan significantly. Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President - Network Planning and Revenue Management at IndiGo, stressed this partnership will enable passengers of both airlines to discover culturally rich destinations in both countries. He also said the deal comes at a time when India and Japan are strategically collaborating on various fronts.

Network expansion

Partnership to establish 'comprehensive network' across India

The partnership with IndiGo will help Japan Airlines build a 'comprehensive network' across India, connecting several major cities through its flights. "This partnership will enable travelers between India and Japan to book their flights on a single ticket," said Leggett. He also emphasized the tremendous economic growth in India resulting in a surge in air travel demand between the two countries.