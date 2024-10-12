Summarize Simplifying... In short A passenger train in Tamil Nadu, India, unexpectedly switched tracks and collided with a stationary goods train, causing 12 coaches to derail.

The incident led to the diversion of seven trains and halted traffic on affected lines.

Despite the severity of the accident, over 95% of passengers were safely evacuated with no serious injuries or deaths reported.

19 people were injured

Tamil Nadu: Passenger and goods train collide; 12 coaches derail

By Chanshimla Varah 07:09 am Oct 12, 202407:09 am

What's the story At least 12 coaches of the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after it collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. The accident took place at Kavaraipettai near Chennai around 8:30pm on Friday. No casualties have been reported, but 19 people were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The Southern Railway confirmed that the train's crew—including loco pilot, train staff, and guard—are safe with no casualties reported.

Collision aftermath

Train collision details and immediate response

The Indian Railways released a statement saying the express train crew felt a heavy jerk while entering Kavaraipettai station. Instead of going on the main line as signaled, the train went onto a loop line at 75km/h, crashing into a stationary goods train, it said. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information and Publicity), Indian Railways, said over 95% passengers have been rescued from affected coaches with no deaths or serious injuries reported so far.

Official response

Railway authorities' response and passenger evacuation

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is closely monitoring the situation from Rail Bhavan's war room in New Delhi. He has directed railway authorities to ensure proper medical care for the injured and safe transit for remaining passengers. "He has also asked for rescue operations to be completed as soon as possible and instructed all senior officials of the south zone of the railways to reach the site of the accident," an official said.

Twitter Post

Drone visuals of the collision

Traffic disruption

Train diversions and halt following the collision

The collision caused at least seven trains, including the Chennai-New Delhi express, to be diverted. Both up and down movements on affected lines have been stopped by railways. Three trains—the Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Express, Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express and Kakinada-Dhanbad Special Express—were halted in the Chennai-Gudur section due to the incident. "Efforts are being made to run through the diverted route," a statement from Indian Railways added.