The incident, which occurred at an Indian firing range, is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause of the premature detonation.

Despite immediate medical attention at MH Hospital in Deolali, both victims were pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon

2 Agniveers killed in field gun shell explosion during practice

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:13 pm Oct 11, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Two Agniveers, identified as Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21), were killed in a field gun shell explosion at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon during a firing practice session. A shell from an Indian field gun prematurely detonated, resulting in fatal injuries to both.

Victims pronounced dead at MH hospital, Deolali

After the explosion, Singh and Shit were rushed to MH Hospital in Deolali. However, despite efforts to save them, both were pronounced dead on arrival. The official confirmed that a team of Agniveers was conducting firing practice with an Indian field gun when one of its shells exploded prematurely.

Investigation underway following accidental death report

Havildar Ajit Kumar informed the Deolali Camp police about the incident, following which an accidental death case was registered. The official said further investigations into this tragic event are currently underway. The investigations will seek to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the premature detonation of the field gun shell that led to the deaths of Singh and Shit.