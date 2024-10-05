Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru, earning admiration for her radiant look.

The actor, who posed with Walker and fans, was praised on social media for her star quality.

In other news, Bhatt's upcoming film, 'Jigra', a thrilling tale of a sister's fight to protect her brother, is set to release on October 11.

Alia Bhatt surprises fans at Alan Walker's Bengaluru concert

By Isha Sharma 09:45 am Oct 05, 202409:45 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru on Saturday night. Videos and photos circulating on social media platforms captured the moment when she greeted the crowd with a traditional "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." As she waved and smiled, her song Chal Kudiye from the upcoming film Jigra played in the background.

Star interaction

Bhatt and Walker's onstage camaraderie captured in photos

Bhatt, dressed in a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress and heels, was seen posing with Walker on stage. The DJ, known for his signature gray hoodie, black pants, and face mask ensemble, was photographed alongside the actor. In another snapshot, Bhatt stood next to Walker as he played music. She also took time to pose with fans for photos during the event.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed admiration for Bhatt on social media

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and admiration for Bhatt's surprise appearance. One fan wrote, "OMG????? Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker concert and how radiant she looks." Another person commented, "Star girl," while a third added, "Wow, she looks amazing. She's born to be in front of the audience." The surprise visit was summed up by a tweet that read: "Wow. A star with another star. Great surprise."

Twitter Post

Check out photos from the event

Career update

Bhatt's upcoming film 'Jigra' set for release

Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, set to hit theaters on October 11. The narrative revolves around a prison break and showcases the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. The film is produced under Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions. It will clash with Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.