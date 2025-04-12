What's the story

West Bengal's Murshidabad district is reeling from violent protests against the Waqf Act. Police said three people died in the resulting violence at Samserganj.

Amid the turmoil, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government wouldn't impose the legislation in the state.

The statement comes after the opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized her government for its alleged negligence during the protests.