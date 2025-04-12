Murshidabad: 3 dead, over 100 arrested in Waqf Act protests
What's the story
West Bengal's Murshidabad district is reeling from violent protests against the Waqf Act. Police said three people died in the resulting violence at Samserganj.
Amid the turmoil, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government wouldn't impose the legislation in the state.
The statement comes after the opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized her government for its alleged negligence during the protests.
Arrests
118 arrests made in connection with Waqf Act violence
Police said a total of 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on Friday.
As tension continued to simmer in Dhulian, Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her position.
She said, "the law was made by the central government" and those looking for answers about its implementation should ask them.
Violent protests
Protests against Waqf Act lead to violence in West Bengal
Protests against the Waqf Act have rocked parts of West Bengal, where protesters have set fire to vehicles and disrupted transportation services.
Several policemen were injured in attempts to bring the situation under control.
However, the tension erupted in Suti when protesters violated prohibitory orders and blocked roads, pelted stones at security personnel, and set ablaze police vans and public buses during processions.
Escalation
Waqf Act protests escalate into violence in Murshidabad
According to a senior police officer, tensions flared when Muslims assembled after Friday prayers to protest the Waqf Act.
They then blocked National Highway-12 from Dakbanglo More in Shamsherganj to Sutir Sajur More.
The situation turned violent when protesters pelted stones at a police van, leading to clashes that injured around 10 policemen.
To control the "unruly mob," police lathi-charged and tear gas shells were used when some protesters hurled bomb-like substances at them.