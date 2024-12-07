Summarize Simplifying... In short Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has expressed willingness to lead the INDIA bloc from Bengal if required.

She emphasized the importance of unity within the bloc and collective decision-making within her party.

Banerjee also highlighted the significance of both senior and junior members working together, rejecting egoism in leadership, and stated that the successor in TMC will be decided by the party, not an individual.

Banerjee said she loves Bengal too much

'Will run INDIA bloc from Bengal if asked': Mamata Banerjee

By Chanshimla Varah 12:09 pm Dec 07, 202412:09 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she is ready to steer the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition bloc, but only if called upon to do so. Speaking to News 18 Bangla, she emphasized her love for Bengal and said she can handle the alliance from her home state. "I don't want to leave Bengal... But I believe that I can manage this even from here," she said.

Alliance discord

Banerjee addresses challenges within INDIA bloc

Banerjee also spoke about the infighting in the INDIA bloc, saying, "What can I do if they can't keep it together? I am not leading that front. Those who are leaders should look into it." "I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. "I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," Banerjee said in the interview.

Succession strategy

Banerjee discusses TMC succession and party dynamics

When asked about the succession in her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Banerjee stressed on collective decision-making. "The party will decide the successor. TMC does not belong to one person. No party can survive without its workers," she said. She also stressed on the importance of senior and junior members working together in a political party, rejecting egoism in leadership decisions.