Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst internal disputes within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between older and younger members, leader Mamata Banerjee emphasized the importance of all members, stating "today's newcomer will be tomorrow's veteran."

She also criticized the role of political consultants in elections, highlighting the importance of booth workers who know the local communities.

Banerjee's comments come as she serves her third consecutive term as West Bengal's chief minister. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mamata Banerjee spoke to News18 Bangla

Mamata Banerjee asked about successor, her reply

By Snehil Singh 10:35 am Dec 07, 202410:35 am

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said any decision about her successor would be taken collectively by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, not by her alone. Speaking to News 18 Bangla, she said, "I am not the party; we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively." She dismissed ideas of individual dominance in the TMC, saying it's a disciplined organization where no one person dictates terms.

Party dynamics

Banerjee addresses internal struggle within TMC

Banerjee's comments come amid reports of an internal tussle within the TMC between veteran leaders and younger members. The older faction is viewed as loyal to Banerjee, while the younger group is reportedly aligned with her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek is the TMC's national general secretary and a prominent face of the party. When asked about choosing between generations within the TMC, Banerjee took a balanced stand, saying, "Everyone is important."

Party Growth

On what shapes the party

The leader of the Trinamool Congress emphasized that while everyone is important, "today's newcomer will be tomorrow's veteran." Abhishek is currently the MP from Diamond Harbor and is also the National General Secretary of the TMC. On the other hand, Mamata is serving her third consecutive term as West Bengal's chief minister.

Election strategy

Banerjee criticizes role of political consultants in elections

Apart from succession issues, Banerjee also spoke about the role of political consultants in elections. Indirectly taking a dig at I-PAC, which has been advising TMC since 2019, she said strategists often conduct surveys remotely and later modify them but can't bring voters to the polls. "It's the booth workers who know the villages and people who actually win elections," she said, comparing consultants to artisans who work for money but don't win elections.