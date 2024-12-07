Mamata Banerjee asked about successor, her reply
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said any decision about her successor would be taken collectively by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, not by her alone. Speaking to News 18 Bangla, she said, "I am not the party; we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively." She dismissed ideas of individual dominance in the TMC, saying it's a disciplined organization where no one person dictates terms.
Banerjee addresses internal struggle within TMC
Banerjee's comments come amid reports of an internal tussle within the TMC between veteran leaders and younger members. The older faction is viewed as loyal to Banerjee, while the younger group is reportedly aligned with her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek is the TMC's national general secretary and a prominent face of the party. When asked about choosing between generations within the TMC, Banerjee took a balanced stand, saying, "Everyone is important."
On what shapes the party
The leader of the Trinamool Congress emphasized that while everyone is important, "today's newcomer will be tomorrow's veteran." Abhishek is currently the MP from Diamond Harbor and is also the National General Secretary of the TMC. On the other hand, Mamata is serving her third consecutive term as West Bengal's chief minister.
Banerjee criticizes role of political consultants in elections
Apart from succession issues, Banerjee also spoke about the role of political consultants in elections. Indirectly taking a dig at I-PAC, which has been advising TMC since 2019, she said strategists often conduct surveys remotely and later modify them but can't bring voters to the polls. "It's the booth workers who know the villages and people who actually win elections," she said, comparing consultants to artisans who work for money but don't win elections.