The doctors' demands highlight their need for security, not luxury, in their work environment.

Junior doctors are on an indefinite hunger strike

'Security not luxury': IMA to Bengal government over doctors' strike

What's the story The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to pay immediate attention to the hunger strike of junior doctors. The protest was started after an alleged rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In the letter, the IMA said, "peaceful ambiance and security are not a luxury" but a prerequisite, hoping Banerjee would act soon.

Junior doctor hospitalized amid ongoing hunger strike

The hunger strike has affected the health of some protesters, with one junior doctor, Aniket Mahato, being hospitalized after his condition deteriorated. "Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel. A team of four specialist doctors was sent by the state health department to assess the health condition of seven doctors on hunger strike.

The protest was launched six days ago after the doctors alleged the government still hadn't fulfilled their demand. After the rape-murder on August 9 the doctors had started a "cease work" protest for 42 days, ending it on September 21 on state government's assurance to address their demands. However, they resumed their protest by launching an indefinite fast at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, in central Kolkata, on Saturday evening.

Doctors resume protest, allege government's failure to deliver

The doctors alleged the government has failed to deliver on promises made to them in the past. Their demands include justice for their colleague, immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and setting up task forces to ensure installation of essential facilities like CCTV cameras, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.