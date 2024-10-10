Sales executive arrested for sexual harassment on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight
A 43-year-old sales executive was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai. The accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was arrested after the woman complained to the police, the Hindustan Times reported. The incident took place when the woman, asleep in her window seat, was touched inappropriately by Sharma. Upon landing ,the victim immediately reported the incident to the police with assistance from airline staff.
Victim files complaint, suspect arrested
An officer at the All Women's Police Station attached to Meenambakkam Airport confirmed a case was registered under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The woman has registered a complaint that she was in a window seat and while she was asleep, the accused...touched her inappropriately," the officer said. Sharma, a native of Rajasthan who has been living in Chennai for years, was arrested after the complaint.
Airline staff assist victim, no official statement yet
A Chennai airport official confirmed the male passenger was seated in seat 3A when the alleged incident occurred. "The female passenger was willing to give a police complaint so our staff assisted her," the official said. IndiGo has yet to release a formal statement on the incident on its Delhi-Chennai flight.