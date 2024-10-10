Summarize Simplifying... In short A sales executive was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai.

IndiGo staff assisted the victim, but the airline has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Sales executive arrested for sexual harassment on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight

By Chanshimla Varah 07:55 pm Oct 10, 202407:55 pm

What's the story A 43-year-old sales executive was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai. The accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was arrested after the woman complained to the police, the Hindustan Times reported. The incident took place when the woman, asleep in her window seat, was touched inappropriately by Sharma. Upon landing ,the victim immediately reported the incident to the police with assistance from airline staff.

Legal proceedings

Victim files complaint, suspect arrested

An officer at the All Women's Police Station attached to Meenambakkam Airport confirmed a case was registered under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The woman has registered a complaint that she was in a window seat and while she was asleep, the accused...touched her inappropriately," the officer said. Sharma, a native of Rajasthan who has been living in Chennai for years, was arrested after the complaint.

Airline response

Airline staff assist victim, no official statement yet

A Chennai airport official confirmed the male passenger was seated in seat 3A when the alleged incident occurred. "The female passenger was willing to give a police complaint so our staff assisted her," the official said. IndiGo has yet to release a formal statement on the incident on its Delhi-Chennai flight.