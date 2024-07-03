In brief Simplifying... In brief The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat due to a vigorous monsoon, affecting 143 out of 251 talukas and isolating nearly 30 villages in the Junagadh district.

Heavy rainfall, driven by a cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat, is predicted for the next five days, particularly from July 3-5.

Red alert issued for Gujarat as monsoon covers India

02:17 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat as the southwest monsoon covers the entire country ahead of its usual date. "The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Thus, it covered the entire country on July 2, 2024, against the normal date of July 8," stated IMD. An orange alert was also issued for several other states for Wednesday.

Monsoon impact

Heavy rains isolate 30 villages in Junagadh, Gujarat

In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, nearly 30 villages have been isolated due to heavy rains submerging roads leading to them. The Vanthali region in the district recorded a significant 361mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Prior to this event, two national highways in the district were closed following a downpour.

Monsoon vigor

Widespread rainfall in Gujarat, 143 talukas affected

The IMD has noted that the southwest monsoon was "vigorous" in Gujarat, with widespread rain in Saurashtra in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday at 6:00am. According to data shared by the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) Gandhinagar, as many as 143 talukas out of 251 in Gujarat received significant rainfall from Monday onwards. The weather department's daily bulletin on Wednesday morning predicted very heavy rainfall for the state.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat for next five days

"A cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along Maharashtra-Kerala coasts," IMD stated. Due to these conditions, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat during the next five days. Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Gujarat from July 3-5.