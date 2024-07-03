In brief Simplifying... In brief The Calcutta High Court has postponed a defamation case filed by Bengal Governor Bose against Mamata Banerjee.

This follows Banerjee's comments about women's fear of visiting Raj Bhavan due to alleged misconduct incidents.

Calcutta HC adjourns Bengal governor's defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee

By Chanshimla Varah 01:30 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story The Calcutta High Court has adjourned the defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till Thursday. The counsel for Bose requested more time to file a new application with necessary changes. The high court granted permission and scheduled a hearing for Thursday. The case was initiated by Governor Bose on June 28 in response to remarks made by CM Banerjee during a state secretariat meeting.

Governor Bose responds to chief minister's remarks

In the administrative meeting, Banerjee stated that "women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there." These remarks were made in response to allegations by a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on May 2 that Bose allegedly molested her. The woman alleged that Bose promised she would be made a permanent employee. On June 28, Governor Bose moved the Calcutta High Court against Banerjee, filing a defamation suit against her.

Remarks created 'erroneous and slanderous impressions': Bose

While filing the suit, Bose stated that the remarks were inappropriate for a representative and created "erroneous and slanderous impressions." He further claimed these were "engineered narratives" aimed at obstructing his anti-corruption efforts. The Bengal Governor also filed defamation suits against other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against a governor during their term in office.