MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's leader, has outlined his budgetary wishes for 2024.

His list includes funding for metro rail projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, as well as other new railway projects.

He also seeks reduced income tax for middle-class families and increased funding for the Prime Minister's housing schemes, aiming to construct three crore more rural and urban houses.

Tamil Nadu CM shares state's budget expectations

Budget 2024: MK Stalin lists out Tamil Nadu's wish list

By Chanshimla Varah 06:34 pm Jul 21, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has shared his state's expectations for the upcoming Union Budget (2024-25), set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. According to Stalin, the people of Tamil Nadu expect necessary funding for the Chennai Metro Rail project, which has been awaiting sanction for three years, and a proposal for an elevated expressway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

Infrastructure and taxation

CM Stalin advocates for metro rail projects and tax relief

In addition to the Chennai Metro Rail project, Stalin's wish list includes sanction for Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. He also called for necessary funds for various new railway projects already announced in Tamil Nadu, the Hindu reported. Beyond infrastructure, Stalin voiced the long-standing expectation of middle-class families in Tamil Nadu, stating, "The expectation of the middle-class families for more than 10 years was that the burden of the income tax would be reduced."

Housing schemes

Stalin calls for increased funding for PM's housing schemes

Stalin also expressed hopes for an increase in the unit cost for Prime Minister's housing schemes (PM Awas Urban/Gramin schemes) in both rural and urban areas. "I believe that the union government will fulfill the expectations of the Tamil Nadu people," Stalin wrote on X. In its first meeting, the new Union Cabinet had decided to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).