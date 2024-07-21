In short Simplifying... In short In anticipation of potential unrest during the 'Braj Mandal Yatra', the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and established security checkpoints.

Additional measures include the closure of meat, fish, and poultry shops along the procession route, and a ban on carrying weapons.

This comes in response to last year's violence during the same event, which resulted in five deaths. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Internet suspension in Haryana's Nuh district

Haryana government suspends mobile internet ahead of 'Braj Mandal Yatra'

By Chanshimla Varah 06:17 pm Jul 21, 202406:17 pm

What's the story The Haryana government has imposed a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district, starting from 6:00pm on Sunday. This decision is a precautionary measure ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, an annual religious procession that experienced violence last year. The suspension aims to curb the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

Security preparations

Tight security measures implemented for peaceful yatra

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi said there is apprehension about potential tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public and private property, and disturbance of public peace in Nuh district. As a precautionary measure, 10 inter-state and inter-district checkpoints will be established from the evening of July 21 to the evening of July 22. Media reports suggest that the entire procession route will also be monitored via CCTV cameras and drones.

Route regulations

Additional precautions taken along yatra route

In addition to the security measures, meat, fish, and poultry shops along the yatra route will remain closed on July 22. Meat vendors have been directed to either shut their shops or relocate them away from the procession route. Authorities have also imposed a strict ban on carrying weapons in vehicles, including swords, spears, tridents, knives, pistols, hockey sticks and batons. A special team has been assigned to monitor social media for any misleading information that could disrupt social harmony.

Past unrest

Previous yatra violence sparks current security measures

Last year's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra led to communal clashes in Nuh after mobs attacked the procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The violence resulted in at least five deaths, including two home guards and the naib imam of a mosque. Officials attributed the violence to rumors that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, accused of murdering two Muslim men, would be part of the procession.