Haryana government suspends mobile internet ahead of 'Braj Mandal Yatra'
The Haryana government has imposed a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district, starting from 6:00pm on Sunday. This decision is a precautionary measure ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, an annual religious procession that experienced violence last year. The suspension aims to curb the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.
Tight security measures implemented for peaceful yatra
Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi said there is apprehension about potential tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public and private property, and disturbance of public peace in Nuh district. As a precautionary measure, 10 inter-state and inter-district checkpoints will be established from the evening of July 21 to the evening of July 22. Media reports suggest that the entire procession route will also be monitored via CCTV cameras and drones.
Additional precautions taken along yatra route
In addition to the security measures, meat, fish, and poultry shops along the yatra route will remain closed on July 22. Meat vendors have been directed to either shut their shops or relocate them away from the procession route. Authorities have also imposed a strict ban on carrying weapons in vehicles, including swords, spears, tridents, knives, pistols, hockey sticks and batons. A special team has been assigned to monitor social media for any misleading information that could disrupt social harmony.
Previous yatra violence sparks current security measures
Last year's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra led to communal clashes in Nuh after mobs attacked the procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The violence resulted in at least five deaths, including two home guards and the naib imam of a mosque. Officials attributed the violence to rumors that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, accused of murdering two Muslim men, would be part of the procession.