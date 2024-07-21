In short Simplifying... In short A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, claimed to be bitten by a snake every Saturday, sparking an investigation.

The first bite on June 2 was confirmed, but subsequent claims were doubted due to inconsistencies like varying bite marks and no other family member witnessing the snake.

The man, believed to have developed ophidiophobia, a fear of snakes, is set to receive psychiatric treatment upon his return home.

Man bitten by same snake seven times

Did snake really bite UP man every Saturday? The truth

By Chanshimla Varah 06:41 pm Jul 21, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Doctors in Uttar Pradesh were left baffled when a 24-year-old man from Fatehpur district claimed that he had been bitten by a snake seven times within a span of 40 days. The man, identified as Vikas Diwedi, had even sought financial aid from local authorities due to the recurring incidents. Fatehpur's District Magistrate (DM) finally stepped in following the family's pleas and assembled a panel of doctors, forest officers, and administrative officials to investigate this unusual case.

Investigation concludes man suffers from snake phobia

During the investigation, the team visited Ramsanehi Nursing Home and reviewed Dwivedi's hospital records. They discovered that anti-snake venom injections had been administered each time Dwivedi claimed he had been bitten, based on symptoms of suspected poisoning. In the end, they concluded that while the first incident on June 2 was a genuine snake bite, it is unlikely for a snake to repeatedly bite someone in such a short period.

Investigation reveals inconsistencies in snake bite claims

They believe Dwivedi has developed ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), which causes him to feel as if he is being bitten again. "Currently, Dwivedi is not in Fatehpur. Upon his return, he will receive treatment from a psychiatrist," the chief medical officer (CMO) said, while referring to the final report. The family, however, has refused to accept the final report, saying the diagnosis was done without examining the patient.

Dwivedi was first bitten by a snake on June 2

According to the family, Dwivedi was first bitten by a snake on June 2, while arranging his bedding late evening. "It seemed as if I accidentally hit upon a pointed object lying under the bed. I then noticed a long black-brownish creature slithering under the bed. When I looked down, a chill ran down my spine. It was a huge, almost five-ft-long snake," the 24-year-old recollected. He was rushed him to a hospital, where he underwent treatment for three days.

Snake appears in dream

He was discharged on June 5. On June 8, Dwivedi claimed that he was bitten again and was taken to the same hospital, where he underwent treatment for three days. His father claimed that he had been bitten by a snake five times in the past 50 days, since June 8. Fears of more snake bites heightened when Dwivedi dreamed of a snake telling him it would continue to bite him nine times, and the last one would be fatal.

Medical officer questions authenticity of repeated bites

Unable to afford continued medical expenses, the family sought intervention. CMO Dr. Rajiv Nayan Giri, who was among the team assembled by the DM, noted several suspicious elements in Dwivedi's case. These included differences in the appearance of the bite marks after the first incident, no other family member having seen the snake, and Dwivedi only being taken to one specific hospital for treatment. The CMO also found it peculiar that the family claimed the bites occurred only on weekends.