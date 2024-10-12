West Bengal government updates status report on medics' safety initiatives
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has emailed junior doctors in the state, sharing a status report on healthcare initiatives and requesting them to call off their hunger strike on health grounds. The email contained an update on several projects to improve safety and security in medical colleges across West Bengal. The status report detailed key developments like the installation of 7,051 CCTV cameras, 893 new duty rooms, and 778 washrooms.
Infrastructure upgrades and stakeholder involvement in progress
New lighting, alarm systems, and biometric access controls are also being implemented. The projects, which are being funded by over ₹113 crore from the government, are nearing completion with over 90% of the work done. However, projects at RG Kar Medical College have been delayed due to recent approval from investigating authorities but are expected to be completed by October 15.
Grievance redressal and security measures enhanced
To allay concerns of healthcare providers, a State-Level Grievance Redressal Committee has been constituted. Healthcare stakeholders can report grievances through email or call the centralized Grievance Redressal Helpline. The Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) has also been reconstituted with representatives from various departments and a public representative. Additionally, a Security Audit Committee headed by former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha has been constituted to assess security measures in medical colleges, the statement by the Bengal government said.
Increased police presence and new healthcare system
To make women feel safer, 1,113 female constables have been deployed and police patrolling has been intensified. Further, 1,514 private security personnel verified and trained by police are now working in medical colleges. A real-time bed availability and central referral system will be piloted in South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour on October 15 with plans to implement it statewide by November 1.
Junior doctors express frustration over government's silence
The West Bengal Junior Doctors's Front had earlier expressed their frustration over the government's silence on their concerns. They had criticized the lack of responses to their previous emails and said a recent meeting offered no new information. The doctors had emphasized their right to formally know the progress of works being done by the state and requested a status report and security audit immediately.