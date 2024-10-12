Summarize Simplifying... In short The West Bengal government is nearing completion of a ₹113 crore project to enhance safety in medical colleges, including new lighting, alarm systems, and biometric access controls.

To address healthcare providers' concerns, a grievance redressal committee and a security audit committee have been established, and over 2,600 police and private security personnel have been deployed.

Despite these measures, junior doctors have expressed frustration over the government's lack of communication regarding the progress of these initiatives.

Doctors are on an indefinite hunger strike

West Bengal government updates status report on medics' safety initiatives

By Chanshimla Varah 07:38 am Oct 12, 2024

What's the story West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has emailed junior doctors in the state, sharing a status report on healthcare initiatives and requesting them to call off their hunger strike on health grounds. The email contained an update on several projects to improve safety and security in medical colleges across West Bengal. The status report detailed key developments like the installation of 7,051 CCTV cameras, 893 new duty rooms, and 778 washrooms.

Healthcare improvements

Infrastructure upgrades and stakeholder involvement in progress

New lighting, alarm systems, and biometric access controls are also being implemented. The projects, which are being funded by over ₹113 crore from the government, are nearing completion with over 90% of the work done. However, projects at RG Kar Medical College have been delayed due to recent approval from investigating authorities but are expected to be completed by October 15.

Safety initiatives

Grievance redressal and security measures enhanced

To allay concerns of healthcare providers, a State-Level Grievance Redressal Committee has been constituted. Healthcare stakeholders can report grievances through email or call the centralized Grievance Redressal Helpline. The Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) has also been reconstituted with representatives from various departments and a public representative. Additionally, a Security Audit Committee headed by former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha has been constituted to assess security measures in medical colleges, the statement by the Bengal government said.

Security boost

Increased police presence and new healthcare system

To make women feel safer, 1,113 female constables have been deployed and police patrolling has been intensified. Further, 1,514 private security personnel verified and trained by police are now working in medical colleges. A real-time bed availability and central referral system will be piloted in South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour on October 15 with plans to implement it statewide by November 1.

Doctor's response

Junior doctors express frustration over government's silence

The West Bengal Junior Doctors's Front had earlier expressed their frustration over the government's silence on their concerns. They had criticized the lack of responses to their previous emails and said a recent meeting offered no new information. The doctors had emphasized their right to formally know the progress of works being done by the state and requested a status report and security audit immediately.