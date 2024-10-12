Summarize Simplifying... In short A special train was dispatched from Chennai to aid passengers stranded after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train, causing 12 coaches to derail and injuring 19 people.

The train departed at around 4:45am on Saturday

Special train departs from Chennai with stranded Bagmati Express passengers

What's the story A special train carrying passengers stranded due to the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collision has left from Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station. The train departed at around 4:45am on Saturday, officials confirmed. While they waited, passengers were given food and water. A help desk was also set up at the station to assist affected passengers, ANI reported.

Accident impact

Bagmati Express collision injures 19, disrupts train services

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) had rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night. The accident took place around 8:30pm on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations, causing 12 coaches of the passenger train to derail. As many as 19 passengers were injured in this accident.

Incident aftermath

Collision details and railway's response

According to a statement from the Railways, the crew felt a heavy jerk as the train entered the loop line and rammed into a stalled goods train. The collision sparked a fire in the parcel van next to the engine, which was quickly doused by firefighters. The accident disrupted train movement on the entire section, resulting in cancelation and diversion of several trains.

Official response

Tamil Nadu CM expresses shock, assures swift action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the incident and assured that he was closely monitoring the rescue operations. He confirmed that injured passengers had been taken to hospital. "The government is working fast in rescue and relief work. The injured are immediately taken to the hospital," Stalin said on X. Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited injured passengers at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.