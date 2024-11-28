Summarize Simplifying... In short Soren, who recently won his seat from Barhait, is set to take oath as Jharkhand's Chief Minister today.

The ceremony, expected to be attended by prominent political figures like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal, will also be open to the public, with Soren expressing gratitude and inviting everyone to join.

Special security and traffic arrangements are in place for the grand event in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren will take oath today at 4pm

Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Details here

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:29 am Nov 28, 202410:29 am

What's the story Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. The ceremony will be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground at 4:00pm with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath of office and secrecy. This will be Soren's fourth term as chief minister after he recently won the state Assembly elections.

Election triumph

Soren's election victory and cabinet plans

Soren retained his seat from Barhait, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. His party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led an alliance that won 56 out of 81 seats in the state Assembly. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could only win 24 seats. Soren is likely to take the oath alone, with cabinet expansion after a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

Guest list

Prominent political figures to attend swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be attended by many big political leaders, particularly from the INDIA bloc. Among those confirmed to attend are Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Other prominent leaders attending include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Public invitation

Soren expresses gratitude, invites public to ceremony

Other attendees are Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti are also likely to attend. Soren thanked various leaders for their support and stressed on unity to work for Jharkhand's progress. "It's heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion," he said.

Ceremony preparations

Special arrangements for Soren's swearing-in ceremony

The event will have special security arrangements and traffic management across Ranchi. Posters have been put up across the city as part of the preparations for the grand ceremony. Soren has invited the public to attend and shared a live stream link for those who can't be present physically. After his election victory, Soren thanked Jharkhand's people for trusting him. "This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work toward fulfilling them," he said.