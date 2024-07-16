In short Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have criticized the BJP government over the recent Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, where Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles was killed.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP after Doda encounter

'Soldiers bearing brunt...': Rahul slams BJP government over Doda encounter

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:17 pm Jul 16, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Reacting to the deaths of four soldiers in the line of duty in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that India's soldiers and their families are suffering due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's misguided policies. "I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs...Such horrific incidents one after the other are extremely sad...worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting...dilapidated condition of J&K," Gandhi said in an X post.

Security lapses

Centre should take responsibility: Gandhi

He added in his post, "It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits of the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism." The Doda encounter took place during a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police in the Desa forest belt on Monday evening.

Terror outfit takes responsibility

The terror outfit Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the encounter. Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles was among those killed in this encounter. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the situation with the Indian Army chief, who updated him on the ongoing operation.

11 terror attacks in 78 days: Ramesh

Separately, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the BJP government in an X post. "There have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone...While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by the self-anointed non-biological PM and the self-styled Chanakya?" he said.

Spate of terror attacks has gripped J&K: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the Narendra Modi -led government saying, "The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. Modi government is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks."

