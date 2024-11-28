Summarize Simplifying... In short Leaders from India's Trinamool Congress (TMC), including MP Abhishek Banerjee, have condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to act decisively.



'Stand with Modi government...': Mamata on attacks against Bangladeshi Hindus

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:20 pm Nov 28, 202403:20 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backed the central government in taking action against the recent violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. "We do not want any religion to be harmed... Since this concerns another country, the Central government must take relevant action. We stand with them on this issue," she said in a legislative assembly session. The arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari near Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has further escalated tensions.

TMC's stance

TMC leaders condemn violence, call for decisive action

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Saugata Roy, have also condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. "What has happened in Bangladesh is deeply unfortunate. The Central government must act decisively," Abhishek said. Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized the interim government of Bangladesh, accusing it of being influenced by fundamentalists. He called for intervention from the United Nations (UN), describing the attacks and arrest as "inhumane and unacceptable."

Diplomatic concerns

MEA expresses concern, BJP affirms support for government's stance

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has voiced "deep concern" over Brahmachari's denial of bail and urged Bangladesh to ensure minority safety. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra backed the government's stand on the issue at a press briefing. However, opposition voices have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts in the matter. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi asked India's diminishing influence in its neighborhood and questioned, "Why is the Prime Minister silent while Hindus in Bangladesh face persecution?"