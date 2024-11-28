Parliament winter session: Houses adjourned for 3rd day amid protests
The Winter Session of Parliament was disrupted for the third consecutive day on Thursday as opposition parties protested. The opposition is demanding discussions on the Adani bribery case and violence in Sambhal. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after proceedings began on November 28, 2024. The session will reconvene on Friday.
Opposition protests erupt after Priyanka Gandhi's oath
The protests started after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad. Opposition members raised slogans demanding debates on several issues, including the Adani bribery case and Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned for an hour and then again till the next day.
Government criticizes opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition, specifically the Congress party, for stalling proceedings. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected 18 notices from opposition MPs demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani allegations and other matters.
Adani Group denies bribery allegations
Earlier this month, US prosecutors indicted Gautam Adani and seven others for allegedly being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian government officials. The Adani Group has denied these allegations, calling them "baseless."
PM Modi accuses opposition of obstructing Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has listed 16 bills for this session, which ends on December 20. Amid the disruptions, only one piece of business was conducted: extending the deadline for a Joint Parliamentary Panel examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. PM Modi accused the opposition of obstructing Parliament's functioning for political purposes. He said "those rejected by people resorting to hooliganism" are trying to control Parliament.
Opposition parties strategize approach to Parliament session
The opposition parties under the INDIA bloc also met to formulate their strategy for the session. They are demanding a discussion on the Adani controversy and Manipur violence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that a detailed discussion on the Adani saga is required to avoid tarnishing India's global image.