The winter session of the Indian Parliament has been adjourned for the third day due to protests sparked by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's oath-taking as a Lok Sabha MP.

The opposition is demanding debates on issues like the Adani bribery case and Manipur violence, while the government accuses them of disrupting proceedings for political gain.

Amid the chaos, the Adani Group denies the bribery allegations, and only one bill has been addressed in the session so far.

The session will reconvene on November 29

Parliament winter session: Houses adjourned for 3rd day amid protests

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:18 pm Nov 28, 202401:18 pm

What's the story The Winter Session of Parliament was disrupted for the third consecutive day on Thursday as opposition parties protested. The opposition is demanding discussions on the Adani bribery case and violence in Sambhal. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after proceedings began on November 28, 2024. The session will reconvene on Friday.

Protest onset

Opposition protests erupt after Priyanka Gandhi's oath

The protests started after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad. Opposition members raised slogans demanding debates on several issues, including the Adani bribery case and Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned for an hour and then again till the next day.

Disruption criticism

Government criticizes opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition, specifically the Congress party, for stalling proceedings. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected 18 notices from opposition MPs demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani allegations and other matters.

Bribery denial

Adani Group denies bribery allegations

Earlier this month, US prosecutors indicted Gautam Adani and seven others for allegedly being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian government officials. The Adani Group has denied these allegations, calling them "baseless."

Obstruction accusation

PM Modi accuses opposition of obstructing Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has listed 16 bills for this session, which ends on December 20. Amid the disruptions, only one piece of business was conducted: extending the deadline for a Joint Parliamentary Panel examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. PM Modi accused the opposition of obstructing Parliament's functioning for political purposes. He said "those rejected by people resorting to hooliganism" are trying to control Parliament.

Strategy meeting

Opposition parties strategize approach to Parliament session

The opposition parties under the INDIA bloc also met to formulate their strategy for the session. They are demanding a discussion on the Adani controversy and Manipur violence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that a detailed discussion on the Adani saga is required to avoid tarnishing India's global image.