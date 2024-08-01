In short Simplifying... In short The new Parliament building in India, inaugurated just a year ago, is facing criticism due to a water leak issue.

Parliament building faces criticism over water leakage

Opposition targets Centre over water leak in new Parliament building

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:14 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Opposition MPs on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the design and upkeep of the new Parliament building which was inaugurated last year. This came after heavy overnight rainfall which started on Wednesday afternoon caused water leakage inside the new building and waterlogging outside. Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video on X depicting water dripping from the roof into a bucket placed inside the new building.

Urgent action needed

MP Tagore calls for inspection of building

In his X post, Tagore said, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion." According to reports, Tagore filed an adjournment motion in the House requesting the creation of a special committee of MPs to inspect the building. This committee would "assess the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs."

SP leader's statement

'Old Parliament was better...': Akhilesh Yadav

Separately, Samajwadi Party president and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the government over the issue. "The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the Parliament built with billions of rupees." he posted on X.

Official statement

Government responds to leakage controversy

A Lok Sabha source confirmed the water collection outside the building and minor leaks inside. However, a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry source said the video shared by Tagore showed the only spot where water had leaked inside, the Indian Express reported. The new Parliament building—inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023—was built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management and Tata Projects Ltd, costing an estimated ₹1,200 crore.

Weather impact

Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Delhi

The water leakage comes a day after heavy rainfall in Delhi, which led to widespread waterlogging across the city, including the area around Parliament. This caused traffic disruptions and overflowing stormwater drains, with water spilling onto the streets. The national capital recorded 108mm of rain in the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rainfall in July in 14 years.