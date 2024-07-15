In short Simplifying... In short Oli has been sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time, with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in parliament.

He now has 30 days to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament.

He now has 30 days to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Oli, expressing hope for stronger India-Nepal relations, while noting Oli's perceived pro-China stance.

KP Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:36 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story KP Sharma Oli, the leader of Nepal's largest communist party, was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister for the fourth time on Monday. President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli to lead a new coalition government following a vote of no confidence against former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda." The swearing-in ceremony took place at Shital Niwas, with President Paudel administering the oath of office.

Coalition

Oli secures position with Nepali Congress support

Oli's appointment as Prime Minister was secured with the backing of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in parliament. He now faces the constitutional mandate to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of his appointment. To achieve this, Oli will need at least 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives.

Congratulatory messages

PM Modi congratulates Oli

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Oli on his appointment, expressing hope for strengthened bilateral relations between India and Nepal. "Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity," Modi said in X post. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Oli, emphasizing the unique ties of friendship and partnership between India and Nepal.

History

Oli's pervious term as PM

Oli's return to power marks his fourth term as Prime Minister, succeeding Prachanda, who established a government in March 2024 after leaving the Nepali Congress party to ally with CPI-UML. Oli is perceived by many in India as having a pro-China stance, which poses a significant challenge in achieving political stability in Nepal. Since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, Nepal has been known for its volatile political landscape.