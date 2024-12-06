Summarize Simplifying... In short BJP MP Mahato has written to the Nobel Committee, accusing Nobel laureate Yunus of orchestrating atrocities against Hindus and other minorities, including mass killings and suppression of religious rights.

Citing over 200 attacks on Hindus since August and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's condemnation of Yunus, Mahato argues that awarding Yunus the Nobel Peace Prize undermines its moral authority.

Muhammad Yunus is head of Bangladesh's interim government

'Yunus a Hindu butcher': BJP MP writes to Nobel Committee

By Chanshimla Varah 04:31 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from West Bengal, has written to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. In his letter, he urged the committee to reassess the legacy of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate and current head of Bangladesh's interim government. Mahato highlighted alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh under Yunus's leadership and called for public condemnation of these actions.

Allegations detailed

Mahato accuses Yunus of orchestrating crimes against humanity

Mahato's letter elaborated on the "grave atrocities against Hindus and other minorities" under Yunus's rule. He alleged that Yunus either orchestrated or turned a blind eye to crimes against humanity, including mass killings, temple destruction, and suppression of Hindu religious rights. The BJP MP alleged that Hindu festivals like Durga Puja were disrupted through intimidation and extortion under Yunus's leadership.

Condemnation cited

Mahato cites former PM's condemnation of Yunus

Mahato also cited former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's condemnation of Yunus, calling him the "mastermind" behind mass killings. He argued that giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Yunus jeopardizes its moral authority. "Dr. Yunus, once celebrated as a social reformer, has now been labeled by many as the 'Butcher of Hindus,'" Mahato wrote in his letter. "His administration has not only failed to protect minorities but has also indulged in anti-India rhetoric to deflect attention from its failures."

Violence reported

Over 200 attacks on Hindus since August: Mahato

The letter further highlighted that over 200 attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh have been reported since August 5, after the fall of Hasina's Awami League government. Mahato urged the Nobel Committee to ensure recipients uphold high ethical standards throughout their lives, stating that such actions are "antithetical to the principles of peace and coexistence that the Nobel Prize seeks to uphold."