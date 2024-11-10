Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of a planned protest against the interim government, several workers from Hasina's Awami League party were arrested.

The interim government, which has labeled the Awami League a "fascist party," denied permission for the protest, warning of legal consequences for any violence.

Despite calls for a ban on the Awami League since Hasina's ousting, the party continues to fight for people's rights and against the rise of fundamentalist forces.

Security has been tightened across Bangladesh

Several Hasina party workers arrested ahead of anti-interim government protest

By Chanshimla Varah 11:55 am Nov 10, 202411:55 am

What's the story The Bangladesh Army has rounded up hundreds of workers and supporters of the Awami League, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party. The action comes ahead of a planned protest in Dhaka against the interim government of Muhammad Yunus. Security has been tightened across the country with 191 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh deployed in Dhaka and other regions.

Protest details

Awami League's planned protest faces government opposition

The Awami League members had planned to gather in areas like Gulisthan, Zero Point, and Nur Hossain Square. Their protest was against alleged false accusations against their leaders, the banning of their student wing Chatra League, and persecution of their workers. However, authorities have denied permission for this demonstration to take place.

Government stance

Interim government labels Awami League as 'fascist party'

The interim government has called the Awami League a "fascist party." Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Yunus, said "there is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh." He added any attempts to incite violence wouldn't be tolerated and those attempting to hold rallies or gatherings would "face full force of the law-enforcing agencies."

Protest goals

Awami League's protest aims to secure people's rights

The Awami League has said their protest is aimed at securing people's rights and fighting fundamentalist forces. They said, "Our protest is against taking away the rights of the people of the country; against the rise of fundamentalist forces; against the conspiracy to disrupt the lives of common people." The party appealed to all to join their leaders and workers to protest against misrule of the current regime.

Ban debate

Calls for Awami League ban met with mixed responses

Since Hasina was ousted in August, several political factions have called for a ban on her Awami League. However, Yunus has said that this decision should be made by political parties. Instead, the interim administration has begun transferring and reassigning police officers and bureaucrats in and out of Dhaka. Hasina resigned and fled the country after hundreds were slain in a crackdown on protest against job quotas, which grew into a movement demanding her removal.