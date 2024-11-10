Summarize Simplifying... In short Qatar has ceased its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, also closing Hamas's political office in Doha.

Why Qatar has ended mediator role between Israel and Hamas

By Chanshimla Varah 11:17 am Nov 10, 202411:17 am

What's the story Qatar has announced it will suspend its mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The decision was taken as both parties failed to negotiate in good faith, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said. Al-Ansari said Qatar had informed the involved parties 10 days ago that it would pause its mediation if no agreement was reached.

Office closure

Qatar closes Hamas's political office amid stalled negotiations

However, Qatar "would resume those efforts.....when the necessary seriousness is available to end the brutal war," a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said. Qatar has also shut Hamas's political office in Doha, according to CNN. Qatar informed Israel, Hamas leaders, the US, and Egypt of the decision after a US delegation visited Doha for inconclusive talks in late October. Although, a diplomat familiar with the decision clarified that this was done on its own and not under United States pressure.

Hostage negotiations

US acknowledges Qatar's role in hostage release

Qatar has housed Hamas officials in Doha since 2012, when the terrorist group relocated its Damascus headquarters due to the Syrian conflict. Successive US administrations have asked Qatar to act as a conduit for Hamas. Following Hamas' October 7 attack, the US notified Qatar that it would be unable to conduct "business as usual" with Hamas. However, the US didn't ask Qatar to close the Hamas office because communication with it was crucial to a cease-fire and hostage release agreement.

Deal

Qatar helped in negotiating a temporary cease-fire

Last November, Qatar helped in negotiating a temporary cease-fire and the return of more than 100 captives kidnapped from Israel. But Qatar has faced criticism from Republicans who have been less complimentary of Doha's involvement in the conflict, contending that it could have exerted more pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement. The Joe Biden administration has frequently rebuffed this accusation and depended on Qatar as a mediator in a number of other conflicts, including the one in Gaza.

Departure denied

Hamas official dismisses reports of departure from Doha

A Hamas official has called reports of their leaving Doha a "pressure tactic." "This has been repeated without any evidence," the official told CNN. In April, Qatar had temporarily closed the Hamas office, forcing officials to relocate to Turkey. They returned at the Biden administration and Israel's request as negotiations were ineffective with them based in Turkey. Qatar's decision to kick out Hamas came following the death of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Hamas' rejection of yet another ceasefire proposal.