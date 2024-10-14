Summarize Simplifying... In short The "Generals' Plan" proposed by Giora Eiland suggests evacuating northern Gaza, turning it into a military zone, and pressuring remaining residents to either surrender or starve.

The strategy could affect hundreds of thousands of people

Netanyahu mulls 'surrender or starve' plan for northern Gaza

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly mulling a controversial strategy called the "Generals' Plan." The plan suggests cutting humanitarian aid to northern Gaza in a bid to force Hamas militants to surrender. The strategy, crafted by a group of retired generals, could leave hundreds of thousands of Palestinians without basic supplies such as food and water.

Strategy details

'Generals' Plan' aims to dismantle Hamas's hold

The "Generals' Plan" focuses on the northern third of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City. It suggests giving Palestinians a week to evacuate before declaring the area a closed military zone. Those who remain would be considered combatants and deprived of essentials like food, water, medicine, and fuel. The plan's chief architect Giora Eiland believes this strategy is necessary to end the ongoing conflict and pressure Hamas into releasing remaining Israeli hostages.

Evacuation proposal

Eiland proposes evacuation and military zone declaration

Eiland proposed that the estimated 300,000-400,000 residents of northern Gaza be given 10 days to leave via safe corridors opened by Israel. "And after that time, all this area will become a military zone. All remaining Hamas fighters or civilians will have two choices: either surrender or starve," he said. However, it remains unclear if the Israeli government will adopt this plan.

Government response

Israeli government's stance on the 'Generals' plan'

When asked about the recent evacuation orders in northern Gaza and their relation to this strategy, Israeli military spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani denied any connection, saying, "We have not received a plan like that." However, an official familiar with the matter said that some elements of the plan were already being carried out. Another official said Netanyahu had reviewed it but didn't say if it was approved.

International reaction

Human rights groups express concern over the plan

Human rights organizations have raised alarm over the "Generals' Plan," warning that it could result in widespread civilian suffering and possibly violate international laws banning the use of food as a weapon of war. The United States has also opposed any plan resulting in direct Israeli occupation in Gaza. A State Department spokesperson said that such a move is not supported by the US.