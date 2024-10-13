Summarize Simplifying... In short A man named Story sold a pumpkin for $10 and used the money to buy a lottery ticket at Sun Farms in Elizabeth City.

Initially, he thought he had won $1,000, but after a closer look, he realized he had won a whopping $150,000.

Now, he plans to use his unexpected windfall to buy a new truck, adding a thrilling twist to his annual Halloween pumpkin tradition.

The man will use the prize money to buy a truck

Man sells pumpkin for $10, buys lottery ticket, wins $150,000

By Akash Pandey 04:51 pm Oct 13, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Roy Story, a North Carolina resident, has won a staggering $150,000 (approximately ₹1.2 crore) lottery prize. The winning ticket was purchased with the money he received from selling a pumpkin during the Halloween season. Story's annual tradition of growing and selling pumpkins led to this unexpected windfall. "I raise a few pumpkins every year and sell them," he said while narrating his story to the North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Lottery strategy

Unique approach to buying lottery tickets

Unlike most of the buyers who purchase lottery tickets on a whim at gas stations, Story had a different approach. He stopped by Sun Farms on US 17 South in Elizabeth City with the sole purpose of buying a $5 Xtreme Cashword ticket. An avid crossword player, he likes to try his luck with every game on offer. This time around, his strategy paid off handsomely.

Prize confusion

Initial misunderstanding of his lottery win

At first, Story mistook the amount he had won for not wearing his glasses. "I thought it won $1,000," he recalled. But, on closer inspection, he realized that his prize was much bigger than he had thought. This unexpected windfall has now led Story to plan on using his winnings for a new truck purchase, adding an exciting twist to his annual Halloween pumpkin tradition.