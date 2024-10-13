Summarize Simplifying... In short Several Liberal MPs, dissatisfied with Justin Trudeau's leadership, are rallying to oust him.

Their grievances include unresolved critical concerns and ignored calls for staffing changes.

Instead of a traditional letter, these MPs are crafting a pledge to collectively push for Trudeau's resignation, a move seen as an 'insurance policy' against potential resistance from the Prime Minister's Office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trudeau's party lost two recent byelections

Liberal MPs look to topple Justin Trudeau, 20 sign pledge

By Chanshimla Varah 03:23 pm Oct 13, 202403:23 pm

What's the story A faction within Canada's ruling Liberal Party is reportedly mobilizing to call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. The move comes after the Liberals suffered recent byelection defeats in Montreal and Toronto. The CBC News reported that "at least" 20 MPs have signed a document pledging to push for a leadership change. Both Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, were attending a summit in Asia during the byelections.

Dissatisfaction

Dissatisfaction with Trudeau's leadership flared last week

Dissatisfaction with Trudeau's leadership rose at the Liberal national caucus meeting on Wednesday. Some MPs were disappointed that Trudeau traveled to Laos for an international summit without resolving certain critical concerns, such as who will succeed Jeremy Broadhurst as the Liberal election campaign director. Broadhurst resigned in early September, and no successor has been named. Sources told CBC News that several MPs are also angry that calls for staffing changes in the PMO have been ignored thus far.

Resignation pledge

MPs prepare pledge urging Trudeau's resignation

Earlier, The Toronto Star had reported that "at least 30 to 40 MPs" are willing to sign a letter demanding Trudeau's resignation. However, the dissenting MPs are now working on a pledge instead of a traditional letter. The document seeks to obtain a commitment from MPs to push for Trudeau's resignation, creating a binding agreement in case the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) resists.

MP's perspective

'Insurance policy' against potential PMO resistance

One MP who backed the document called it "an insurance policy," emphasizing the need to act before PMO pressure mounts. Meanwhile, Trade Minister Mary Ng was disappointed to learn of these plans, saying she has "full confidence" in Trudeau. In September, a parliamentary pact backing Trudeau's government fell apart and he narrowly survived an opposition Conservative Party attempt to force an election later that month.