Centre designates Canada-based pro-Khalistani gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

1/6

India 2 min read

Centre designates Canada-based pro-Khalistani gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:23 pm Dec 30, 202304:23 pm

MHA has designated Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Canada-based pro-Khalistani gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a terrorist. He was linked to several terror activities, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab, in 2022. A Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) member, Landa is also accused of planning a rocket attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid a diplomatic spat between India and Canada over the June killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. It started after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing in Surrey. Besides Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand have also seen pro-Khalistani activities in recent years, including the vandalism of Hindu temples and anti-India protests.

3/6

Landa involved in terrorism, hatching conspiracies against India

According to the MHA notification, Landa is involved in various criminal and terror activities, including hatching conspiracies against India, and hence is designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This comes months after the Punjab Police conducted raids at several places linked to Landa's aides and arrested a few people. Earlier, assailants associated with him reportedly attacked a trader in Punjab.

4/6

MHA lists other activities, anti-national acts of Landa

Moreover, Landa is accused of planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), extorting people, raising terror modules, killings, smuggling arms and drugs, and utilizing the money received from these activities for terrorist attacks across India, per the MHA. It also claimed that the BKI terrorist and his allies have been planning to destabilize the country by engaging in extortion, targeted assassinations, and other anti-national activities.

5/6

MHA's detailed notification shared on X

6/6

Know more about Landa

Landa (33) originally hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran, but he fled to Canada in 2017. The MHA identifies him as a member of the notorious Khalistani group BKI. He is believed to have close ties with Harvinder Singh, a gangster based in Pakistan. Landa had close ties to several Canada-based Khalistani terrorists, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice and the late Nijjar.