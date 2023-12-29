Canada: Hindu temple president's house allegedly fired upon by pro-Khalistanis

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:46 pm Dec 29, 202308:46 pm

Indian-origin businessman's house fired upon in Canada's Surrey

In a major development in Canada, Khalistani extremists allegedly attacked the residence of the Laxmi Narayan Temple President Satish Kumar on Wednesday (local time) in British Colombia's Surrey. According to CNN-News18, people aware of the development claimed the attack on the house of the temple chief took place at approximately 2:00am on Wednesday (local time). This came amid an ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over a Khalistani terrorist's killing, among other issues.

Why does this story matter?

This temple first made headlines after its members countered a protest of the secessionist Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) last month against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey. Earlier in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a diplomatic row by claiming the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar's killing in June outside a Surrey gurdwara. Meanwhile, India denied Trudeau's allegations and labeled them politically "motivated" and "absurd."

11-14 bullets fired: Temple head provides details on attack

The temple head provided details on the attack on his residence and revealed that between 11 to 14 bullets were fired and added there have been several cases of extortion in his area. "I can say nothing about why it happened," Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "My son recently sold an insurance agency, and they may have thought he had a lot of money," he added.

Police probe underway in shooting incident

It is learned that Kumar and his son are renowned businesspersons in Surrey, which has reported a spike in extortion attempts. Meanwhile, the temple's council member, Parshotam Goel, said they were concerned but had no clue who was behind the attack. "We do not want to accuse anyone without proof," Goel added. On Thursday, Surrey's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they were probing an attack, confirming officers were called to a residence around on Wednesday morning amid gunfire reports.

Spike in aggression against Indo-Canadian businesses across Canada

In the past few months, Khalistani extremists have allegedly targeted numerous Indo-Canadian businesses and their owners in Canada, per CNN-News18. Andy Dugga, an Indo-Canadian businessman and the owner of New Millennium Tyre, was attacked in Brampton recently. Law enforcement was able to apprehend one person connected to the attack. Firings were also reported in British Columbia's White Rock, where a businessman's home was reportedly targeted in a similar attack.