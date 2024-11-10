Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising political shift, Trump has won Arizona, a state previously won by Biden in 2020, and has also flipped several other states in his favor.

His campaign focused on border security and immigration, promising mass deportations and additional border agents.

His campaign focused on border security and immigration, promising mass deportations and additional border agents.

This strategy seemed to resonate with Arizona's large Hispanic voter base, contributing to his victory.

Arizona has 11 Electoral College votes

Trump wins Arizona, completing sweep of all 7 swing states

By Chanshimla Varah 09:12 am Nov 10, 202409:12 am

What's the story Donald Trump has won Arizona, completing a clean sweep of all seven swing states in the 2024 election. The win is especially significant as Arizona, with its 11 Electoral College votes, had been trending Democratic in recent years, with numerous statewide positions held by Democrats. With this final triumph in the Sun Belt state, Trump now has 312 electoral votes, compared to Kamala Harris' 226.

Campaign strategy

Trump's campaign promises sway Arizona voters

Trump's campaign strategies focused on border security, immigration and crime related to illegal immigration. It also included mass deportations, hiring an additional 10,000 border agents for the US-Mexico border, and allocating a portion of the military budget to border funding. Arizona notably has the fourth largest population of Hispanic voters in the US, a demographic where Trump made huge gains in 2024, per polling data.

Political transformation

Biden won the state last

In 2020, President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996. Apart from Arizona, Trump also flipped Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from Biden's 2020 Electoral College win. The states had voted for Biden in the 2020 election but switched their support to Trump this year. He also retained North Carolina which he had narrowly won in 2020 despite active contestation by Vice President Harris during this election cycle.