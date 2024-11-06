Summarize Simplifying... In short Jill Biden's choice of a red outfit on Election Day sparked online speculation about its symbolic meaning, with some suggesting it indicated support for the GOP.

Jill Biden's Election Day outfit goes viral—there's a Trump connection

What's the story American First Lady Jill Biden's Election Day outfit has sent social media into a frenzy. She was seen wearing a red pantsuit, a color traditionally linked to the Republican Party and Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement. The photo of her smiling and holding her glasses soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting a flurry of online commentary and speculation about the symbolism behind her outfit.

Social media speculates on Biden's political leanings

Social media users were quick to question the symbolic meaning behind Biden's outfit. "Wow! @DrBiden Jill Biden is wearing MAGA red to go vote today. Symbolic," one user said. Conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong said, "Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the maths." Speculation is rife that the Bidens aren't supporting Harris and the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Trump has already claimed victory

To rewind, President Biden (81) had pulled out of his re-election bid in July. Vice President Harris (60) took his place to challenge former President Trump (78) in the presidential race. The election results are keenly awaited even though it is nearly final that Trump is returning for a second term. The Republican candidate even claimed his victory, giving out a message to his supporters: "We made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win."