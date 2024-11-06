Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, Republican nominee Trump is on the brink of reclaiming the White House, edging out Democrat Harris in a tight race.

Trump's victory seems likely with a projected win in 26 states, including key swing states, bringing his electoral vote count to 266, just shy of the 270 needed.

Despite winning California, Harris' total stands at 214 and with her prospects diminishing, she cancelled her speech at Howard University. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Donald Trump looks set to return to the White House for second term

'Magnificent victory for American people...': Trump claims win

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:33 pm Nov 06, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Republican candidate Donald Trump, on the verge of a decisive win in the United States election, expressed gratitude to his supporters, calling it a "remarkable victory for the American people." Currently, the 78-year-old is projected to have 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the required 270. Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, trails with an estimated 214 electoral votes.

Statement

'Greatest political movement...'

Calling the Republican campaign the "greatest political movement of all time," Trump said, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders... We made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win." Addressing his supporters he said, "I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."

Swing states

Trump sweeps swing states

Republican nominee Trump appears set for a return to the White House, narrowly defeating Democratic opponent Harris in highly competitive US polls. Trump's prospects were strengthened by a likely sweep of swing states, including Pennsylvania, according to US network projections. A key element in Trump's victory was the Republican dominance in seven critical swing states

House

Republicans regain control of Senate

After a 6-1 Democratic lead in the 2020 election, these states shifted to a 7-0 advantage for Trump. He has already secured wins in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, while leading in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada. What makes the Republican win bigger is their control of the Senate, along with a strong lead in the race for the House of Representatives.

At Howard University

Harris cancels speech

In his victory speech, Trump thanked his supporters, running mate JD Vance, his wife Melania, and their children for their support. He also named Elon Musk—CEO of Tesla and owner of X—for his public endorsement of Trump during the election. Meanwhile, with her chances waning, Harris's campaign announced she would not speak at her alma mater—Howard University—where supporters were already beginning to disperse.