Summarize Simplifying... In short Bob Woodward's new book, "Woodward's War," delves into global crises and leadership styles of Biden and Trump.

It alleges Trump secretly sent COVID-19 aid to Putin and continued contact post-presidency, claims both deny.

It also reveals Biden's private outbursts, his nuclear warning to Russia, and his regret over his attorney general choice.

The book also discusses Saudi Crown Prince's ties with Trump and Biden. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bob Woodward's 'War' will be out next week

Trump-Putin phone call, Biden's outburst: Bob Woodward's book reveals all

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:58 pm Oct 09, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Veteran reporter and The Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward will release his new book War next week. This is Woodward's fourth book since former United States President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory. The upcoming publication promises an inside look into Trump's post-presidential interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the political tensions between Trump, current US President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Global backdrop

Woodward's book explores global crises and leadership styles

Woodward's War explores the backdrop of global crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the intensifying Middle East conflict. It also looks at the different leadership styles of Biden and Trump. Woodward writes that despite mistakes, Biden has demonstrated "steady and purposeful leadership," while Trump's actions have been marked by recklessness and self-interest, making him "unfit to lead the country."

Controversial claims

Trump's alleged COVID-19 aid to Putin and their secret calls

The book alleges that in 2020, Trump secretly sent Putin Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for personal use. They also reportedly exchanged medical equipment such as ventilators during the pandemic's peak. Woodward claims Trump has kept in touch with Putin after leaving office, with "multiple phone calls" between them since 2021. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed these claims as untrue, while both Trump and his aide Jason Miller rejected them.

Behind-the-scenes

Biden's private outbursts and US's nuclear warning to Russia

War also exposes Biden's private remarks about world leaders, including Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The book portrays him as careful and deliberate in public but volatile in private. He reportedly called Putin the "epitome of evil" and Netanyahu a self-serving leader. The book also reveals that after US intelligence indicated a 50% chance of Russians using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Biden warned Russia of "catastrophic consequences."

Diplomatic ties

Revelations about Saudi Crown Prince and Biden's regret

The book also describes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's close relationship with Trump and his key role in negotiations with Biden, especially over oil supplies and possible normalized relations with Israel. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly sees the crown prince as "nothing more than a spoiled child." In a private conversation revealed in the book, Biden regretted picking Merrick Garland as attorney general over legal cases involving his son, Hunter Biden.