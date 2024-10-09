Summarize Simplifying... In short Global warming is making hurricanes like Helene twice as likely and more destructive, with a 10% increase in rainfall and 11% rise in wind intensity, according to a multinational team of scientists.

The excess heat in the atmosphere and oceans, likened to "steroids for hurricanes," is causing storms to become more explosive.

The rapid intensification of hurricanes, like Milton which escalated from a category one to five in just nine hours, is alarming scientists, who attribute this to the exceptional seawater heat and increased water vapor in the warmer atmosphere. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hurricane Helene was one of the worst in US history

Global warming makes hurricanes like Helene twice as likely: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:34 pm Oct 09, 202402:34 pm

What's the story A recent study has found that human-induced global heating greatly increased the chances of devastating hurricanes like Helene. The analysis found that the Gulf's heat, which intensified Hurricane Helene last month, was 200 to 500 times more likely due to climate change. The deadly storm, one of the worst in US history, picked up strength over an unusually warm Gulf before making landfall with winds of up to 225km/h.

Increased devastation

Climate change intensifies hurricane impacts

The study also noted that climate change intensified Helene's destructive power by increasing its rainfall by 10% and wind intensity by roughly 11%. The World Weather Attribution group, a multinational team of scientists, said fossil fuel burning has made severe storms like Hurricane Helene about 2.5 times more likely than in the pre-industrial age. They warned without major emissions cuts, global warming could bring even more rainfall and destruction from such storms.

Oceanic heat

Rising ocean temperatures fuel stronger hurricanes

Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central, likened the heat humans added to the atmosphere and oceans to "steroids for hurricanes." She warned storms like Helene and Milton are becoming "explosive" because of this excess heat. A separate study by Climate Central found the sea surface temperature around Milton's path was 400-800 times more likely due to climate change.

Storm escalation

Rapid intensification of hurricanes alarms scientists

The impending Hurricane Milton, which also strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico, has left scientists alarmed with its rapid intensification from a category one to a category five storm in just nine hours. Researchers have noted exceptional seawater heat as a ajor contributor in fuelling these hurricanes. Brian McNoldy, a climate scientist at the University of Miami, said the Gulf's persistently high temperatures could lead to events like Helene and Milton.

Vapor increase

Warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor

Scientists have noted that a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, about 7% per degree of warming. Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist of the Nature Conservancy and a professor at Texas Tech University, noted that 89% of this heat is absorbed by the ocean. This leads to rising sea levels, deadly marine heatwaves, and stronger hurricanes.