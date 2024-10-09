Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis star Paula Badosa faced backlash over a photo playing with chopsticks, which was perceived as racially insensitive. Initially defending herself, she later apologized on social media, acknowledging her mistake.

Badosa, currently ranked 15th globally, withdrew from the Wuhan Open due to health issues.

This incident adds to a history of Spanish athletes facing racism accusations in China. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paula Badosa accused of racism

Tennis star Paula Badosa's fun chopsticks photo triggers racism controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 02:31 pm Oct 09, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa has issued a public apology after being accused of racism. The controversy erupted after her coach, Pol Toledo, posted a photo on Instagram of Badosa apparently pulling back her eyes with chopsticks during her visit to China for a series of tournaments. The image was tagged to the official China Open account and quickly drew criticism from netizens who called it racist.

Damage control

'We weren't even imitating Asian people...'

In the wake of the backlash, the 26-year-old tennis player had first defended herself saying, "We weren't even imitating Asian people. I was playing around with my face and wrinkles." She added that she loves Asia and has many Asian friends who are very kind. However, ahead of her appearance at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday, Badosa apologized on social media saying, "Really sorry, I didn't know this was offensive (or) toward racism... My mistake. I take full responsibility."

Tournament withdrawal

Badosa withdrew from Wuhan Open due to health issues

Currently ranked No. 15 in the world, Badosa later withdrew from the Wuhan Open citing a gastrointestinal illness. Per reports, the organizers informed that she withdrew hours before her first-round match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The photo that sparked this incident was taken last week in a Beijing restaurant where Badosa had reached the semifinals of the China Open.

Past incidents

History of Spanish athletes facing racism accusations in China

This isn't the first time Spanish athletes have been accused of racism in China. In 2008, Spain's basketball federation published an advert with their men's team members pulling at the sides of their eyes with their fingers. Similar photos were published by the women's basketball team and the Spanish tennis federation. After the incident, basketball star Pau Gasol apologized, blaming a sponsor for insisting on such gestures.