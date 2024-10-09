Tennis star Paula Badosa's fun chopsticks photo triggers racism controversy
Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa has issued a public apology after being accused of racism. The controversy erupted after her coach, Pol Toledo, posted a photo on Instagram of Badosa apparently pulling back her eyes with chopsticks during her visit to China for a series of tournaments. The image was tagged to the official China Open account and quickly drew criticism from netizens who called it racist.
'We weren't even imitating Asian people...'
In the wake of the backlash, the 26-year-old tennis player had first defended herself saying, "We weren't even imitating Asian people. I was playing around with my face and wrinkles." She added that she loves Asia and has many Asian friends who are very kind. However, ahead of her appearance at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday, Badosa apologized on social media saying, "Really sorry, I didn't know this was offensive (or) toward racism... My mistake. I take full responsibility."
Badosa withdrew from Wuhan Open due to health issues
Currently ranked No. 15 in the world, Badosa later withdrew from the Wuhan Open citing a gastrointestinal illness. Per reports, the organizers informed that she withdrew hours before her first-round match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The photo that sparked this incident was taken last week in a Beijing restaurant where Badosa had reached the semifinals of the China Open.
History of Spanish athletes facing racism accusations in China
This isn't the first time Spanish athletes have been accused of racism in China. In 2008, Spain's basketball federation published an advert with their men's team members pulling at the sides of their eyes with their fingers. Similar photos were published by the women's basketball team and the Spanish tennis federation. After the incident, basketball star Pau Gasol apologized, blaming a sponsor for insisting on such gestures.