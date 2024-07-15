In short Simplifying... In short Ukrainian startups are creating low-cost robots for warfare, with one such company able to build an unmanned ground vehicle in just four days for $35,000, a fraction of the cost of imported models.

The Ukrainian military is testing these vehicles, which can be modified to carry weapons or smart components.

Ukraine has already established a fourth branch of its military — the Unmanned Systems Forces

Ukrainian startups are developing low-cost robots for war against Russia

What's the story Ukraine's defense startups are harnessing innovation to construct a low-cost robot army, aiming to gain a strategic advantage against Russia. Facing manpower shortages and inconsistent international support, Ukraine is relying on local innovation to build affordable, effective war machines. These robots are assembled in secret workshops, often resembling rural car repair shops, and are designed to support front-line troops by handling dangerous tasks and reducing human casualties. Industry estimates indicate approximately 250 such startups across Ukraine.

As per an Associated Press report, entrepreneur Andrii Denysenko's startup can assemble an unmanned ground vehicle, the Odyssey, in just four days at a cost of $35,000. This price is approximately 10% of the cost of an imported model. The production site comprises small rooms designated for tasks such as welding, body work, spray-painting vehicles gun-green and fitting basic electronics along with battery-powered engines and off-the-shelf cameras and thermal sensors.

The Ukrainian military is currently evaluating dozens of new unmanned air, ground, and marine vehicles produced by these startups. In May, Ukraine established a fourth branch of its military — the Unmanned Systems Forces. Engineers draw inspiration from defense magazines or online videos to produce these low-cost platforms. Weapons or smart components can be added later, according to Denysenko who stated, "war is mathematics."

The Odyssey prototype, weighing nearly 800kg, can travel up to 30km on a single charge of a battery the size of a small beer cooler. It serves as a rescue-and-supply platform but can be modified to carry a remotely operated heavy machine gun or sling mine-clearing charges. Denysenko's company is also developing projects including a motorized exoskeleton to enhance soldier strength and carrier vehicles for equipment transport.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, is encouraging citizens to take free online courses and assemble aerial drones at home with the goal of producing a million flying machines annually. However, the combination of low-cost weapons and artificial intelligence tools has raised concerns among experts. Toby Walsh, a professor of artificial intelligence at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia warned that "cheaper drones will enable their proliferation."