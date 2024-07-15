In short Simplifying... In short Disney's security has been breached, with over 1TB of data, potentially including details about future projects and employee information, reportedly stolen by a hacker named Nullbulge.

The exact nature of the stolen data remains unclear, and Disney has yet to confirm the allegations.

If the claims are substantiated, Disney, known for its aggressive legal stance, is likely to take serious action against the culprits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The hacker group has shared a screenshot showing Disney's internal files

Disney hacked: Over 1TB of data stolen in security breach

By Akash Pandey 02:18 pm Jul 15, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Disney, the global multimedia conglomerate, has been hit by a substantial data breach, according to Insider Gaming. The hacker group "Nullbulge" is believed to have stolen over 1TB of data from the company. The potential magnitude of this breach could be significant, given the volume of data allegedly stolen. For context, a previous leak at Rockstar Games cost an estimated $5 million and involved over 90 videos from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI game.

Project exposure

Disney's upcoming projects potentially exposed

The specifics of the stolen data are currently unclear due to limited information available to substantiate these claims. It is speculated that Nullbulge infiltrated Disney's Slack server, obtaining information about the company's future projects. This includes concept art for upcoming Disney games. Alongside project details, there are indications that personal and login details of Disney employees might have been compromised. However, Disney has not yet commented on these allegations, leaving the situation's authenticity uncertain.

Information

Culprits may face serious legal action if caught

Disney, known for its litigious nature akin to Take-Two Interactive — Rockstar Games' parent company — could serve as a deterrent for potential hackers. If allegations are confirmed and the culprits are caught, it is probable that Disney will pursue strong legal action against them.