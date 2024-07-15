Disney hacked: Over 1TB of data stolen in security breach
Disney, the global multimedia conglomerate, has been hit by a substantial data breach, according to Insider Gaming. The hacker group "Nullbulge" is believed to have stolen over 1TB of data from the company. The potential magnitude of this breach could be significant, given the volume of data allegedly stolen. For context, a previous leak at Rockstar Games cost an estimated $5 million and involved over 90 videos from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI game.
Disney's upcoming projects potentially exposed
The specifics of the stolen data are currently unclear due to limited information available to substantiate these claims. It is speculated that Nullbulge infiltrated Disney's Slack server, obtaining information about the company's future projects. This includes concept art for upcoming Disney games. Alongside project details, there are indications that personal and login details of Disney employees might have been compromised. However, Disney has not yet commented on these allegations, leaving the situation's authenticity uncertain.
Culprits may face serious legal action if caught
Disney, known for its litigious nature akin to Take-Two Interactive — Rockstar Games' parent company — could serve as a deterrent for potential hackers. If allegations are confirmed and the culprits are caught, it is probable that Disney will pursue strong legal action against them.