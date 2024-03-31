Next Article

The data breach exposed personal details of nearly 73 million customers

AT&T suffers major data breach, 73 million customers affected

By Akash Pandey 12:31 pm Mar 31, 202412:31 pm

What's the story AT&T, a prominent US telecommunications company, has begun notifying millions of its customers about a significant data breach. The operator discovered a dataset on the "dark web" containing personal details such as social security numbers of approximately 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former account holders. Previously, AT&T denied claims that the leaked data originated from its systems. The origin of the data remains uncertain, according to the company's statement.

Protective measures

Actions to protect customers post-breach

AT&T has already initiated steps to safeguard its customers by resetting the passcodes of current users. The company is also reaching out to those whose personal information may have been compromised in the breach. In addition, AT&T is offering credit monitoring services at no cost where necessary, as part of their response to this significant data breach.

Breach details

Details of the compromised data revealed

The compromised data, dating back to 2019 or earlier, was first spotted on a hacking forum about two weeks ago. While it does not appear to include financial details or call records, it could contain various personal information. This includes passcodes, email addresses, social security numbers, mailing addresses, birth dates, and phone numbers of AT&T customers. The company is currently communicating with all affected individuals regarding this breach.