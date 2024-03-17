Next Article

Concern for US and NATO as Russia, China ties strengthen

China 'ready to intervene' if America, NATO attack Russia: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:00 pm Mar 17, 202404:00 pm

What's the story A representative of China's Ministry of Defense reportedly stated on Saturday that Beijing is "ready to intervene" if the United States (US) or North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) decides to attack Russia. The development takes place against the backdrop of Sweden's official entry into NATO, marking a turning point for both the hitherto neutral nation and the intergovernmental military alliance. NATO and the Kremlin have been at odds since.

Alleged source

All you need to know about China's 'intervene' claims

According to Telegram channel WW3.INFO Battlefield Research, "China is ready to intervene militarily anywhere if the US or NATO decides to attack Russia." Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week cautioned the West and NATO that Moscow is prepared for nuclear war and would view any US troop deployment to Ukraine as an escalation. "From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," stated Putin, while noting that he doesn't see a need for it currently.

Nuclear power

Establishing nuclear power unit in space Russia's priority

Separate reports this week also claimed that Putin had told his government officials that space projects, including setting up a nuclear power unit, should be a "priority" for the Kremlin. "Russia has good competencies and, moreover, even has such reserves that we can be proud of, which we can count on in the future," the Russian president said during a meeting with government members.

Russia-China projects

Know about Russia's nuclear project with China

Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, disclosed earlier this month that Moscow and Beijing are working on a project to place a nuclear reactor on the moon between 2033 and 2035. Notably, Russia's Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration also penned a memorandum on their governments' behalf in 2021 to cooperate in building an International Lunar Research Station.

NATO

Is there a possibility of NATO sending troops to Ukraine

The contributions of NATO members since the Russia-Ukraine war began have so far been utilized to provide Ukraine with ammunition and military equipment rather than sending troops. But in January, NATO launched the Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise—the largest military exercise since the Cold War—to demonstrate to Russia that the alliance is prepared to defend its territory. These large-scale exercises will bring together 90,000 troops from 32 countries. The exercises are being held in over 10 countries, including Poland and Germany.