Next Article

Mystery around Kate Middleton's whereabouts keeps growing

Kate Middleton's staff reportedly haven't 'seen or spoken' to her

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:07 pm Mar 17, 202412:07 pm

What's the story On March 10, Kate Middleton shared a family photo on Instagram. It was the Princess of Wales' first official photo release since her abdominal surgery in January. But within hours, the image sparked a frenzy on social media. Some skeptics questioned when the image was taken, while others claimed it was digitally edited. The strange unfolding of events has become even more bizarre now. Royal staff members are claiming that they haven't been able to see or speak to her.

Kate's disappearance

Haven't seen or spoken to her: Princess Kate's senior staffers

Us Weekly reported that some staffers revealed that they were unaware of the surgery until after she'd had it. "A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it's caught them off guard," a source told the magazine. "Only a few people know what's really going on and they're tight-lipped. It's confusing and causing some concern," sources added.

Secrecy

Concerns over secrecy regarding Princess of Wales

The report also claimed that a "shroud of secrecy" surrounds Princess Kate, adding that the only guests have been the cancer-stricken King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla. Kensington Palace insiders, on the other hand, said the mother of three has just recently begun to open up to her inner circle about the nature of her surgery. "Kate's said she feels she's entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation," another insider said.

Photo controversy

Controversy around Kate Middleton's 'edited photo'

Following the controversy over the family photo, the Princess of Wales apologized, stating, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing." She was also said to be "very sad" that a happy family picture had triggered such an uproar. Notably, the picture was withdrawn by top news agencies after it was found to have been "manipulated."

'Manipulated' picture

Details of controversial photograph of Princess Kate

In the photo, the princess can be seen sitting on a garden chair with her three children, George, Louis, and Charlotte. However, the 42-year-old not wearing her engagement ring in the picture became the main point of discussion on social media. The ring in question is an heirloom that once belonged to Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana. The palace claimed that Prince William, Kate's husband and the heir to the British throne, took the photograph in Windsor.