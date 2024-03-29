Next Article

The main emphasis is on eliminating malware and restoring compromised accounts

Activision investigating a hacking campaign targeting player credentials

By Akash Pandey 04:28 pm Mar 29, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Activision Blizzard, a prominent player in the video game industry, is currently investigating a hacking campaign aimed at stealing player credentials. According to TechCrunch, the hackers' exact objectives, beyond acquiring passwords for various accounts, remain unclear. The alleged perpetrators are reportedly infecting victims' computers with malware and subsequently extracting passwords for their gaming accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, according to the sources familiar with the matter.

Investigation underway

Staff is actively examining the situation

An anonymous insider has disclosed that Activision Blizzard staff are diligently investigating the hacking campaign. Their primary focus is on eradicating malware and identifying and rectifying compromised player accounts. However, there is currently insufficient data on how the malware is being spread, suggesting it may primarily affect users with third-party tools installed.

Company statement

Activision confirms awareness of potential credential compromise

Activision spokesperson, Delaney Simmons, has confirmed that the company is aware of "claims that some player credentials across the broader industry could be compromised from malware from downloading or using unauthorized software." Simmons reassured players and stakeholders that the company's servers "remain secure and uncompromised," indicating a robust defense against potential cybersecurity threats.

Discovery details

Malware campaign uncovered by cheat software developer

The hacking campaign was first identified by Zeebler, a developer and seller of cheat software for the popular game Call of Duty. Zeebler described the hacking effort as an "infostealer malware campaign," where malware disguised as legitimate software steals users' usernames and passwords upon installation. The discovery was made when a customer's account for his cheat software, PhantomOverlay, was compromised.

Hacker database

Stolen credentials database discovered, Activision notified

Upon discovering the hacking campaign, Zeebler found a database of stolen credentials collected by the hackers. He then alerted Activision Blizzard and other cheat makers whose users appeared to be affected. TechCrunch has authenticated a sample of purportedly stolen logins, confirming some data as genuine credentials. However, it remains uncertain how old or recent this data is.

Scenario

Regular players safe; risk only with third-party apps

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that regular players of Activision games are at risk. The concern primarily lies with individuals who utilize third-party applications like cheats. Nevertheless, as per Activision's Simmons, users who suspect that their game might have been compromised can take action by changing their password and enabling two-factor authentication for enhanced protection.